NYC Brings Vaccines to Beaches, Popular Summer Spots Memorial Day Weekend

What to Know Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city's eight public beaches and its public outdoor pools will all open on time this year -- June 26 for the pools and May 29, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, for beaches

As a means of getting more people vaccinated, New York City announced that it is bringing mobile vaccination sites to its beaches and popular summer spots starting Memorial Day weekend

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced the “Shots At The Shore” campaign that will offer free vaccinations Saturday and Sunday at Sandy Hook, Long Branch and Asbury Park

New York City's 14 miles of public beaches are back open this weekend, despite constant rainfall and possible record low temps, following last year's pandemic-forced delay.

And new to the beaches this year, the city has deployed mobile COVID-19 vaccine units to its beaches and popular summer spots starting Memorial Day weekend.

"We are going to combine the joy of summer and the beaches reopening with the vaccination effort and this weekend mobile vaccination buses will be out there at beaches all over the city and other key spots where people are going to be congregating to enjoy the summer," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his Tuesday press briefing.

The mobile vaccination sites will include:

Coney Island

Brighton Beach

Rockaways

Orchard Beach

Brooklyn Bridge Park

Central Park

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Prospect Park

Governors Island

The five boroughs' outdoor pools return Saturday, June 26, one day after the final day of school this academic year, while their eight beaches come back Saturday. Core COVID precautions and health guidance will apply at all locations.

The eight beaches -- Coney Island and Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn; Rockaway Beach in Queens; Orchard Beach in the Bronx; and Midland, South, Cedar Grove and Wolfe's Pond Park beaches on Staten Island -- will have lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

"These beautiful outdoor spaces mean so much to New Yorkers, especially after the year we've all had," de Blasio said in making the announcement. "We'll continue to follow health guidance to ensure the safety of everyone."

For those who are venturing to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day Weekend and aren't yet vaccinated, you'll be able to get it done there thanks to some pop-up sites coming. New York's Brian Thompson reports.

Beachgoers at three popular Jersey Shore spots will also be able to get vaccinated against the virus over the holiday weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced the “Shots At The Shore” campaign that will offer free vaccinations Saturday and Sunday at Sandy Hook, Long Branch and Asbury Park.

The announcement came on the day that New Jersey dropped its indoor mask mandate, which Murphy called “one of the biggest steps we can take to move forward with our recovery.”

The pop-up vaccination sites will operate from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. both days.

In Sandy Hook, it will take place in a drive-through tent in parking lot E. In Asbury Park, it will take place inside the Grand Arcade, and in Long Branch, it will take place at the Pier Village gazebo.

All three vaccines approved for use in the U.S. will be available at each site, the governor said. Murphy said more than 4 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

