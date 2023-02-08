NYC Blanketed in Smoke by 5-Alarm NJ Fire; Arson Investigators Look at Ties to 2 Other Blazes

A massive fire in New Jersey sent smoke billowing over New York City Wednesday morning - and as firefighters reined that one in, a second major blaze broke out down the road.

Arson investigators are now looking at both fires, and authorities indicate they're aware a third fire Tuesday night shares some similarities with Wednesday's blazes.

All three fires -- in Plainfield, West New York and Union City -- appear to have affected Hispanic-owned businesses in business districts, though it's not clear yet if they're actually linked in any way.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of the 5-alarm blaze on Bergenline Avenue in West New York early Wednesday. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. and drew a significant response from local fire companies.

By 6 a.m. roofs were collapsing, but by 7 a.m. firefighters had the conflagration largely under control.

Nonetheless, the smoke was still well evident over the city, as the plume traveled due east across the Hudson River and could be seen over the Upper West Side.

Smoke from huge fire burning in West New York, NJ moving across the Hudson into the UWS side of Manhattan #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/bBCTwsIyUz — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) February 8, 2023

North Hudson fire officials said five businesses were impacted, but everyone in the residential portion of the buildings was evacuated safely. West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez said 11 families were displaced.

Not long after the West New York fire started to settle down, a new blaze broke out, also on Bergenline Avenue in Union City, about 3.5 miles away. That blaze also quickly escalated to multiple alarms.

Chopper 4 was over that scene as well, as thick black smoke blanketed a densely packed neighborhood.

Thick smoke pours from a fire in Union City, NJ, on Feb. 8, 2023. / Chopper 4

The two fires follow a blaze Tuesday night in Plainfield that devastated a row of businesses.

That 4-alarm blaze tore through at least six stores.