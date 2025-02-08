New York City

Avian flu suspected in up to 15 bird deaths at New York City zoos

The Wildlife Conservation Society says three ducks at the Queens Zoo died after contracting the virus, and lab tests are pending on three ducks and nine wild birds that died at the Bronx Zoo after possible exposure

At least three and possibly up to 15 birds have died of avian flu at two New York City zoos, according to the organization that operates the facilities.

The Wildlife Conservation Society said three ducks at the Queens Zoo died after contracting the virus, and lab tests are pending on three ducks and nine wild birds that died at the Bronx Zoo after possible exposure.

“As a precaution, over the last two weeks, we have moved vulnerable bird species to protected areas in our parks,” officials said in a statement.

On Friday, state officials ordered bird markets in the metropolitan area to close for a week after seven cases of avian flu were detected during routine inspections in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. Gov. Kathy Hochul said there was no immediate threat to public health and the temporary closures were done out of an abundance of caution.

Avian flu has hit farms nationwide, leading to the slaughter of millions of birds and driving up egg prices.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the virus poses low risk to the general public. The agency said there have been 67 confirmed cases of bird flu in humans in the U.S., none of them in New York.

New York City
