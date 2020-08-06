NYC Begins COVID-19 Checkpoints to Enforce Cuomo Order; Schools Decision Expected Soon

What to Know Slipping compliance at home compounds the growing national threat; Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC will start implementing checkpoints to help enforce the state's 14-day quarantine order for hotspot travelers

Nationally, the U.S. death toll has topped 157,000 and diagnosed COVID cases are approaching 5 million, by NBC News estimates; latest virus projections expect up to 7,500 deaths each week for the next 4 weeks

A growing number of major school districts, including Chicago, are now opting to start the school year fully remotely; Cuomo is expected to makea a decision on New York schools by Friday

Where are you from and where are you going? Those are the questions New York City sheriff deputies have started asking random drivers entering the city at various COVID-19 checkpoints to help enforce Gov. Andrew Cuomo's mandatory travel quarantine order.

New York parents, meanwhile, have a burning question for the governor: Will schools in the state open in person in the fall?

Travelers from states on Cuomo's list of coronavirus hotspots are required to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the tri-state area. They're also supposed to submit health forms with contact information, but travelers who come via other means than airports tend to slip through the cracks. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new checkpoint plan, which will put stations at key city entry points like the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, the Outerbridge Crossing, the Holland Tunnel and Lincoln Tunnel, Wednesday, to help with that.

While the mayor says he doesn't want to penalize people, he wants to "send a message" that the quarantine order is "serious." He doesn't want the latest COVID scourage afflicting most of the rest of the country to trigger a new surge at home.

It wasn't immediately clear if Cuomo had a reaction to de Blasio's checkpoint plan. The checkpoints are somewhat reminiscent of a measure Rhode Island took back in March, when coronavirus was running rampant through New York. At that time, the state singled out cars with New York license plates at the border and ordered them to be quarantined — a measure Cuomo vehemently opposed and called "unconstitutional" as the threatened to sue. Not unironically, Rhode Island is now on New York's must-quarantine list. It was added earlier this week.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The list of quarantine states has grown each week since the travel restriction was announced in late June, reflecting the heightened urgency around the national COVID climate. Over the last seven days, one person has died every 80 seconds from COVID in America. And the pace at which those 7,486 people died appears to be accelerating, NBC News reports.

The national death toll to date has topped 159,000, by NBC News estimates. The latest prediction from an ensemble virus forecast model anticipates more than 180,000 total deaths in the U.S. by the end of August, with up to 7,500 new fatalities each week for the next four weeks.

A growing number of major school districts, including Chicago, have opted to start the school year fully remotely amid the national concerns. The plan New York City, home to the largest public school district in the nation with more than 1.1 million students, submitted to the state last week calls for no more than three days of in-person learning for most students and has strict protocol on school shutdowns.

If two students in different classrooms test positive for COVID, for example, the entire school must be shut down for 14 days. New York City says it won't open schools if its rolling seven-day positivity rate hits 3 percent. Cuomo has a higher threshold for the state (5 percent). The actual numbers for both city and state are well within those parameters, though infection resurgence can trigger re-closing.

New York state and city teachers' unions want stricter rules from the state -- like one new confirmed COVID case triggering an immediate school closure. Ultimately, it's Cuomo's call. He has pledged to make an overarching determination on school reopenings this week; one is expected by Friday.