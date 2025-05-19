Memorial Day

NYC beaches open this weekend: What to know

All city-run beaches in the five boroughs are free and open to the public.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: People visit the crowded beach at Coney Island as the city moves into Phase 2 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on July 4, 2020 in New York City. Phase 2 permits the reopening of offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, barbers and beauty parlors and numerous other businesses. Phase 2 is the second of four-phased stages designated by the state. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
The unofficial start of summer is just around the corner -- and with it the opening of New York City beaches.

New York City beaches, and those across the tri-state area, open for the summer season on the Saturday before Memorial Day. They will remain open until early September.

All 14 miles of city-run beaches in the five boroughs are free and open to the public.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty and in closed sections, which are marked with signs or red flags.

Every day during beach season, each beach is classified based on its sanitary conditions, which also impacts whether a section is closed or if swimming is limited. Below is what each color-coded signs displayed at every beach indicate:

  • Open — swimming and wading is permitted (green)
  • Advisory — swimming and wading is permitted, but not recommended (yellow)
  • Closed — swimming and wading is not permitted (red)

See a full list of NYC beaches here.

