NYC beaches are now open for the summer: What to know before you go

Summer is upon us, and now New Yorkers will have a place (several, actually) to go cool off.

New York City beaches, and those across the tri-state area, opened for the summer season starting Saturday. Starting on Memorial Day weekend, they will remain open until early September.

All 14 miles of city-run beaches in the five boroughs are free and open to the public.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Swimming is prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty and in closed sections, which are marked with signs or red flags.

Every day during beach season, each beach is classified based on its sanitary conditions, which also impacts whether a section is closed or if swimming is limited. Below is what each color-coded signs displayed at every beach indicate:

Open — swimming and wading is permitted (green)

Advisory — swimming and wading is permitted, but not recommended (yellow)

Closed — swimming and wading is not permitted (red)

See a full list of NYC beaches here.

The city's outdoor public pools open for the season on Friday, June 27.