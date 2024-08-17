NYC beaches closed for rip current, 6-foot swell threat brought on by Tropical Storm Ernesto

Beaches in Brooklyn and Queens have been closed for the weekend over safety concerns brought on by Tropical Storm Ernesto passing offshore from New York City.

Swimming will be prohibited at city beaches in those boroughs through Sunday, but lifeguards will remain on duty through the weekend. Jacob Riis Beach, although managed by the National Park Service, will also be closed to swimming.

On top of potentially life-threatening rip currents, forecasters are predicting ocean swells of up to 6 feet and wind gusts at 12 mph.

"Our primary focus is keeping New Yorkers safe, so as the impacts of Tropical Storm Ernesto approach New York City, we are closing our ocean-facing beaches in Queens and Brooklyn this weekend to protect New Yorkers from dangerous rip currents,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement late Friday.

The entire tri-state coastline is at risk of dangerous conditions as Ernesto blows through our region.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Expect dangerous rip currents and large waves -- up to 9 feet on parts of Long Island -- through the weekend. (Here's why rip currents are so threatening, and what to do if you find yourself in one.) High wind gusts close to 30 mph are possible in some areas along the Jersey Shore.

Ernesto’s swells, an onshore wind and a nearly full moon will combine to produce higher-than-normal tides, beach erosion and increased coastal flooding in all the usual low-lying areas.

As of the NHC's latest update, Ernesto was pulling way from Bermuda with max winds around 85 mph. Forecasters say its winds could strengthen again late into the weekend before weakening by Monday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico are still without power.

10-day NYC forecast outlook

Outside of Ernesto’s impacts, the beach weather in general will decline as the weekend goes on. Saturday ushers in more clouds and higher humidity, with a few showers favoring areas west of NYC for the most part.

Showers and storms become more likely overnight into Sunday, then again for Sunday evening. These storms may be on the heavier side, capable of strong to damaging wind and localized flooding.

Our area should dry by Wednesday, leading to a beautiful stretch of weather for the back half of next week.

The humidity ebbs by the middle of next week, too.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.