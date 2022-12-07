Harlem

NYC Bat Attack Suspect Arrested Days After Shocking Video Release

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to watch

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A 36-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested in connection with a brazen bat attack on an unsuspecting pedestrian that played out in broad daylight on a New York City sidewalk last week, authorities say.

Karim Azizi was charged Wednesday with attempted assault, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the 8 a.m. Amsterdam Avenue ambush in Harlem on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

His apprehension comes days after the NYPD released the video clip of the altercation.

It shows the victim, in a puffy red jacket, walking casually down the sidewalk when a hooded man dressed in black moving at a quick pace catches up to him. The hooded man turns away from the victim briefly before pulling a brightly colored baseball bat from inside his pants.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

He takes a few quick steps toward the victim and swings the orange bat at the back of the 47-year-old man's head, knocking him to the ground. The bat-swinger appears to yell at the victim as he rolls on the ground, seemingly stepping forward in a way that suggests he might strike him again. Then he walks away with the bat, still shouting at the victim.

Police said the pedestrian suffered a gash to his head and some bruising in the attack. He was taken to a hospital in Harlem to be treated for his injuries and is expected to be OK.

No details on a possible motive were immediately available Wednesday, nor was information on a possible attorney for Azizi clear by late morning.

This article tagged under:

Harlemcaught on camera
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us