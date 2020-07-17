NYC Awaits Final Decision on Phase 4 Move Friday; Malls, Museums Will Stay Closed

What to Know NYC is on track to enter Phase IV, the final stage of the state's reopening plan, on Monday; but will do so without reopening new indoor venues

The rest of the state is well into Phase IV, reopening museums and malls with capacity limits and other restrictions; those will stay closed when the city initially starts Phase IV. Zoos and botanical gardens will be OK to open

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he remains concerned about compliance in NYC regarding bars and restaurants; going forward, any that get three violations will receive an immediate shutdown order

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will announce the final decision on whether New York City can move to Phase IV, the final step of his reopening plan, on Monday.

Cuomo said he would make the announcement 4 p.m. Friday after a panel of international experts reviews the five boroughs' metrics. Even if the city gets the green light to move to Phase IV, it will do so without the long-awaited returns of malls and museums. The governor doused any anticipation for that Thursday, when he said New York City's Phase IV would include none of the additional indoor activities that have come with the transition for the rest of the state.

Phase IV also reopens low-risk outdoor venues like zoos and botanical gardens with strict capacity limits and mandatory COVID precautions in place. Those will be allowed to return in New York City, should it move to the next phase Monday.

Cuomo offered no new timeline for indoor reopenings. That includes indoor dining, which he similarly left out from New York City's move into Phase III nearly two weeks ago amid heightened national concerns about enclosed spaces.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he was expecting a tweaked or delayed Phase IV rollout in the city, given the current national climate and the heightened risk of infection indoors compared with outdoors.

"The outdoor elements I feel good about and confident about so long as we're clear about the standards and enforcement. The indoor is causing me pause," de Blasio said. "There can't be a slippy slope there. Indoor is the challenge and we have to be very tight about it. I think there are substantial parts of Phase IV that can move ahead. There are other parts we have to be very cautious about."

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

While the open-aired Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island have announced plans to partially reopen Monday, the anticipated start of the city's Phase IV, the indoor Met says it won't return until late August. Cuomo said the Met can still plan to reopen at that time, despite his ongoing indoor restrictions, but added, "We'll see."

It wasn't clear if the modified Phase IV plan for the city would still allow for the cap on social gatherings to be increased from 25 to 50, which has been the case for other regions taking that fourth step.

The Phase IV timeline is a uniquely critical one for New York. It is tied directly to the fate of schools. Regions have to be in Phase IV and maintain a daily infection rate of 5 percent or lower over a 14-day rolling average in order for Cuomo to even consider their school districts' reopening plans, all of which will likely involve a mix of in-person and remote learning to start the year in September.

New York City's current seven-day rolling average is just 1 percent, a far cry from the 59 percent daily positivity rates it was seeing at the peak of the crisis in April.

The rest of the state's regions have maintained seven-day rolling averages around 1 percent through their transitions into Phase IV, though certain counties have seen spot spikes recently. Out-of-state travel has been blamed for some spikes, but Cuomo is exceedingly concerned about COVID protocol compliance locally.

Reports of mask-off parties in the city have popped off on social media. Day after day, New Yorkers are seen lingering outside bars and restaurants, many packed close together and some not wearing masks -- for an extended period of time. Restaurants don't always have al fresco tables 6 feet apart, which is required.

In total, Cuomo said the state had looked at more than 5,000 restaurants in downstate New York and found "many cases of a failure to comply."

He invoked new regulations Thursday to better promote compliance. First, any bar or restaurant that receives three COVID protocol violations will be closed. Single egregious violations can also result in immediate shutdown. Second, those establishments can only serve people alcohol if those people also order food.

”It’s wrong, it’s dangerous, it’s selfish, it’s unacceptable, it’s also illegal," Cuomo said of ongoing violations. "If we do not enforce compliance, the virus will spread. It is that simple."

"Nobody could have expected we would be in the position we're in today. This is a second wave but it is a manmade second wave," he added, referring to the surging cases nationwide. "This is a situation where we just failed to learn the lessons of the first wave. Rather than the wave coming from the East to hit New York, the wave is going to come from the West and hit New York. There's no reason for this nation to be going through what it's going through now."

Cities and states are scrambling to contain rapidly-spreading outbreaks the CDC has warned may already be beyond the nation's ability to control.

At least 21 U.S. states have paused or reversed their reopenings amid the national surge. Florida, one of the 22 states on the tri-state quarantine-restricted list, set a new daily COVID case record over the weekend. Daily confirmed cases topped 15,000 there, blowing past the previous record New York set in April. On Thursday, the state reported another record day of hospitalizations and deaths — as the U.S. once again set a new single-day record number of new cases, blowing by the previous mark of more than 71,000 before 9 p.m., according to NBC News.

Nationally, the virus has killed more than 139,000 people, by NBC News estimates. New York alone accounts for nearly 20 percent of those fatalities, though its share of the national death toll is declining amid spiraling outbreaks in other states. The head of the CDC says America could see 200,000 deaths during the upcoming flu season if more isn't done to slow the spread of coronavirus.