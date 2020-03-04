NYC Attorney With COVID-19 Fights for Life; City Contacts His Kids’ Schools, 1 Closes

What to Know New York has two confirmed cases of coronavirus -- a man in Westchester County, believed to be the state's first person-to-person spread case, and a woman who lives in Manhattan

The husband of the Manhattan woman is also being tested; his results are expected to come back positive as well

To date, coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected about 90,000 people worldwide and killed hundreds; at least six people have died in the U.S.

Health authorities are trying to figure out how a Westchester County lawyer who works in Manhattan contracted the novel coronavirus when he hasn't traveled to an area where the outbreak is widespread. They're also working to backtrack his movements to identify others potentially at risk, all as the city awaits test results for at least one another potential COVID-19 patient.

The Westchester man, identified Tuesday as a New Rochelle resident in his 50s who has previous respiratory issues, is not the first in the U.S. to have been confirmed with COVID-19 through person-to-person spread but he is one of few, based on the latest CDC numbers. He had underlying respiratory issues and first developed symptoms in late February; he remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition, authorities said.

The man works at Lewis and Garbuz P.C., a small law firm in midtown. At least seven contacts from his job are being evaluated for potential exposure, authorities said Tuesday. He also has two children, one of whom has shown some symptoms, officials said. A female child attends SAR Academy and High School in the Bronx, which has been voluntarily shut down. A male child attends Yeshiva University in Manhattan.

The state has set up a hotline with information and to answer questions on the coronavirus. The hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.

The Health Department says it has provided onsite guidance at all three locations and will be tracking close contacts of the family.

Two other Westchester County schools, Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck and Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains, were also closed as a precaution due to possible exposure.

The Westchester patient was first diagnosed at a hospital in the city on Monday, the first day the city was able to conduct such rapid testing locally, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Both he and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have warned that additional cases are "inevitable" as the nation and globe grapple to contain the outbreak that has killed hundreds and infected about 90,000 worldwide.

New York City still has at least one test pending: the husband of a 39-year-old Manhattan woman who tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to Iran. She and her husband have been isolated in their Manhattan home since she flew back to the country early last week. Her symptoms have been described as mild, and authorities say she did not take mass transit while contagious. Both she and her husband are health care workers and acted accordingly to prevent additional spread, Cuomo previously said.

Cuomo also said two Buffalo families who traveled to northern Italy are under quarantine in their homes as they await the results of testing.

The city's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home -- do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

Nationally, the CDC said that as of Tuesday that it had a total of 60 cases reported by 12 states; only about a third of those have been confirmed to be related to travel. The agency, which has warned for weeks to expect a disruptive spread of the virus in America, said it has enough kits to test more than 75,000 people right now.

Dr. Eric Cioe-Pena of Northwell Health answers your questions about the novel coronavirus.