New York City

Estranged husband of slain NYC art dealer indicted in murder-for-hire plot in Brazil

Prosecutors in Manhattan have charged the husband of a slain New York City art dealer in a murder-for-hire plot in Brazil

By The Associated Press

Federal prosecutors have indicted the estranged husband of a slain New York City art dealer in a murder-for-hire plot, saying he made multiple payments to the man arrested for the killing in Brazil during a contentious divorce.

Daniel Sikkema, 54, of New York was indicted Tuesday on murder conspiracy charges, as well as passport fraud.

“The defendant allegedly hired a hitman to facilitate the international murder of his husband and attempted to conceal his involvement in this callous plan," FBI Assistant Director in Charge James E. Dennehy said in a statement.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Sikkema's lawyer said his client is confident he will ultimately be cleared of the charges.

“Mr. Sikkema has maintained his innocence consistently. And he is entirely confident that he’ll be vindicated at trial,” his attorney Richard Levitt told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Sikkema's husband, Brent Sikkema, then 75, was found stabbed to death in January 2024 in his townhouse in Rio de Janeiro, where he regularly traveled. Brent Sikkema, who prosecutors said had amassed a multimillion-dollar estate, co-owned the contemporary art gallery Sikkema Jenkins & Co. in Manhattan.

The gallery represents international artists including Jeffrey Gibson, Kara Walker and Vik Muniz.

Local

Concerts 2 hours ago

Paul McCartney rocks the Bowery. Inside his surprise NYC concert

Queens 2 hours ago

90-year-old mom, 2 kids killed in overnight house fire in Queens

Shortly after the killing, Rio state police arrested a man who they identified as Alejandro Triana Trevez near the city of Uberaba, in the neighboring state of Minas Gerais. The man was on the run and found resting in a gas station.

Trevez was not referred to by name in the indictment unsealed Wednesday. According to Brazilian media he had previously worked as the victim’s bodyguard.

According to the indictment, Daniel Sikkema, a U.S. and Cuban citizen, sent multiple payments to Trevez and his romantic partner in Cuba, from mid-2023 to January 2024. Prosecutors claim Sikkema used a stolen identity or an intermediary to make the payments while concealing his own identity.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison or death.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York CityCrime and Courts
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us