NYC Area Sees COVID-19 ‘Attack Rate’ 5x Higher Than Anywhere in U.S.: Feds

What to Know New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are on "pause," shutting down all non-essential businesses and enacted new density control measures

As of Monday, more than 26,000 people in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut had tested positive for COVID-19; at least 220 have died

The federal government is funneling needed supplies into hard-hit areas like New York City, helping states mobilize the National Guard and build hospitals. Governors say they need tens of billions in capital now

New York is set to launch a clinical trial for an experimental drug treatment Tuesday and plans to be the nation's first state to try to heal critically ill patients using recovered people's plasma, as the metro area grapples with what the White House says is an "attack rate" of COVID-19 five times higher than anywhere else in America.

The federal government cleared the way for New York to experiment with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic Zithromax as a treatment for COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said over the weekend. On Monday, he added a more dated technique, convalescent plasma, as another alternative. The latter injects plasma from recovered patients into patients still fighting the virus; it was used during the flu epidemic of 1918. Right now, everything is on the table.

New York state saw its case total hit 23,230 by the end of the day Monday as the death toll climbed to 183. A late-day surge in death toll was driven by New York City, which said it had climbed from 99 to 125 fatalities in the previous 24 hours. The five boroughs, with 13,119 cases, account for 60 percent of the state's total and about 30 percent of all cases in America. At least 100 NYPD members have been infected, and nearly 7 percent of its uniformed officers called out Monday. Only a fraction of those have the virus, but officials warn cop cases will rise.

One in 1,000 people in the NYC metro area are infected, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, said Monday, adding that the coronavirus "had been circulating there for a number of weeks to have this level of penetrance into the general community."

Cuomo, after finding people flaunting his crowd bans in public parks during a visit to the city over the weekend, demanded a comprehensive plan of action from the mayor's office to ensure social distancing measures were obeyed. Shutting down statewide business, putting New York on "pause," was the most drastic step he could take as governor, Cuomo said over the weekend.

But he needs everyone to do their part to stay home. He called on the city to develop new density control measures that specifically target young people; Cuomo says he wants to assess a plan, and once approved, roll it out statewide for the sake of uniformity.

Mayor Bill de Blasio didn't roll out any draconian new directives at his briefing Monday night, but said the NYPD would be enforcing Cuomo's current rules slate with fines.

"If we see people in groups, we're going to break them up," the mayor said, noting that members of the same household were the obvious exception. "If we don't think it can be done, we're going to have to come up with new rules … The more we see people avoiding crowds, the more we can give folks the opportunity to use parks."

First Priority -- Health Care

The economic impact of COVID-19, and its rampant spread, has been devastating on every micro and macro level. President Trump said Monday he hoped to "reopen" the economy in a matter of weeks, a statement met with many raised eyebrows in New York City and beyond.

"We are just beginning on a very difficult road. I don't blame any leader who wants to see the economy restart," de Blasio said on NY1 Monday. "Maybe in other places it's more conceivable, but at a place like this that's, you know, the epicenter of the crisis nationally and just beginning ... it's inconceivable that our economy will rebound anytime soon. It's literally inconceivable."

Some areas of the state have seen a 1,000 percent increase in unemployment claims, according to the latest labor statistics. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that his state saw 15,000 claims in one day last week, the biggest single-day spike in Garden State history. He has launched a centralized job portal to help people find opportunities with essential businesses like grocery stores. Many economists expect national first-time unemployment claims to hit an astronomical new record in the millions on Thursday.

In the city, the mayor ordered every department to cut spending on any programs not related to fighting the spread of COVID-19. All agencies were told to do so as the city budget is facing a massive shortfall with next to no revenue coming in, and spending on coronavirus spiking. The MTA, NJ Transit and Port Authority have all asked for bailouts -- $4 billion, $1.25 billion and $1.9 billion respectively. Murphy has said the tri-state coalition would need a $100 billion infusion to survive.

The first priority, though, has to be saving lives, Cuomo said. He toured the Javits Center Monday, where four 250-bed fully staffed FEMA hospitals are being temporarily set up. They're expected to be operational in a week to 10 days. The governor is also creating a 1,000-bed facility within Javits Center to provide lighter care. Ultimately, the Manhattan convention center could hold up to 2,000 patients. That could ease the burden on hospitals, which he has already ordered to up their current capacity by 50 percent at minimum. He'd like to see 100 percent.

"This is going to get much worse before it gets better. We are still in the relative calm before the storm," Cuomo said from the Javits Center Monday. "You'll see more people coming into the health system than we can handle. And that is, to me, the number one priority for government, for society. Once we get through that, we'll focus like a laser on the economy."

Urgent Tri-State Calls for Fed Help

More federal help appears to be on the way, with time perilously close to running out. Early Monday, de Blasio said the city's 11 public hospitals only had enough critical equipment to get through the week.

At a later press conference Monday, he said around 200,000 N95 masks, two million surgical masks and 70,000 face shields would be sent to hospitals around the city, with more supplies on the way. He also said that the federal government will be sending 400 ventilators to help — nowhere near the 15,000 de Blasio has said will be necessary to get through May, but he thanked Trump for the help.

Cuomo is sending another million or so masks to the city, and private companies are stepping up to help fill the gap. But top New York hospital leaders say the area could need up to 3 million masks a week soon. And an influx of thousands, even tens of thousands, just isn't enough to keep up with demand.

Cuomo, de Blasio, Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont have all called for the president to fully leverage the Defense Production Act, which lets the federal government order private companies to manufactured needed supplies. Trump has discussed it, but Cuomo urged Monday that it be used to the fullest extent. Death is the alternative -- and many people who will die are people who could have been saved if hospitals had the fundamental resources to help them, officials say.

New York state had 23,230 cases as of Monday evening; the city has more than 13,000 of the total, with at least 125 of the 183 statewide deaths. The majority of cases in New York City (80%) are impacting people age 18 to 64, according to the city's data. Thirteen percent of statewide cases to date have required hospitalization, though that number has been as high as 24 percent.

New Jersey has seen even higher fluctuating rates of hospitalization. Jersey and Connecticut have seen their case totals rise, now at 2,844 and 415, respectively, along with their death tolls (27 in NJ, 10 in CT to date). Regionally, tri-state cases have surpassed 26,000; at least 220 people have died.

Increased testing begets more positives by default and all local leaders have stressed their states will continue to see the number of cases rise. The idea is to develop an infrastructure that can handle it. With infection rates not expected to peak for another 40 days, and local jurisdictions waging a daily war against the now, states increasingly need federal assistance if they hope to plan ahead.

Where Do We Go From Here?

The three tri-state governors have already taken unprecedented joint action to help slow the pandemic. New Jersey followed New York's lead on the stay-at-home order, and Connecticut enacted its version Monday night.

All three states are scrambling to develop their own mobile testing centers and drive-thru stations. But there have been bumps, as the number of people desperate to get tested flood the capacity of the new facilities.

The depths of the outbreak -- and its impact -- are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened. The grim totals will rise -- and it may be months before we see the curve flatten out.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel -- that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Nationally, NBC News estimates around 50,000 have been infected with the novel coronavirus and 550 people have died. The numbers are far more stark globally. WHO offered a somber outlook in a recent situation paper: It took three months to get to the first 100,000 cases. It took 12 days to get to the next 100,000, and just five days to get the next 100,000 after that.