NYC Announces Launch of Pioneering Employment Tool for Veterans

What to Know Mayor de Blasio and the Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) launched VetConnectPro, a first-in-the-nation employment tool that connects veterans looking for work in the New York City public and private sector to matching employment opportunities.

The announcement was aptly made on Thursday, which happened to be Veterans' Day.

Among the features available through the tool is a military translator that can translate and match over 7,000 military careers to job openings available on the site. Additionally, veterans can also find information about civil service exams, fee waivers for veterans, and special hiring programs for people with disabilities.

“It’s often challenging for a Veteran who has faithfully served our country to translate the highly specialized abilities and skills that they have learned in the military into the civilian sector when they leave,” de Blasio said in a a statement.

According to the mayor's office, the City is the first major municipality to launch an employment tool for veterans access local job opportunities.

VetConnectPro is a site that provides veterans and their families access to a number of hiring features.

“When Veterans leave the service, they can feel overwhelmed trying to take the wide range of training that they received and showcase their skills to an employer,” DVS Commissioner James Hendon said in a statement. “VetConnectPro makes it easy for them to cut through the differences between the military and civilian world so these highly civically-engaged citizens can find jobs with the city and for NYC agencies to identify, reach, and hire Veterans.”

Two city agencies, the NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS), and the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD), are already using VetConnectPro to search for workers.

After its launch, the site will continue to be open to private sector companies seeking to hire veterans or spouses in the five boroughs.

Veterans who would like to know more about DVS services can call (212) 416-5250 or visit www.nyc.gov/vets.

“I’m proud that New York City is leading the way, making it easier than ever for Veterans to find employment, mentorship and resources with this first-in-the-nation tool.”