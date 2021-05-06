NYC Adds 7 New Michelin Star Restaurants for 2021

What to Know Seven new restaurants in the Big Apple are joining a coveted gastronomic club.

Michelin has bestowed its approval upon 68 restaurants in New York City and Westchester.

The restaurants newly added to the list all received one star.

Seven new restaurants in the Big Apple are joining a coveted gastronomic club.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Michelin has bestowed its approval upon 68 restaurants in New York City and Westchester, an honor which resulted in seven restaurants appearing for the first time, including some specializing in Italian and Asian cuisines.

The restaurants newly added to the list all received one star. These restaurants are:

Tsukimi : (Japanese, seasonal cuisines) 288 E. 10th St., New York, NY

: (Japanese, seasonal cuisines) 288 E. 10th St., New York, NY Rezdôra : (Italian, Emilian cuisines) 27 E. 20th St., New York, NY

: (Italian, Emilian cuisines) 27 E. 20th St., New York, NY Jua : (Korean, Korean contemporary cuisines) 36 E. 22nd St., New York, NY

: (Korean, Korean contemporary cuisines) 36 E. 22nd St., New York, NY Don Angie : (Italian, American cuisines) 103 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY

: (Italian, American cuisines) 103 Greenwich Ave., New York, NY Kochi : (Korean, Contemporary cuisines) 652 Tenth Ave., New York, NY

: (Korean, Contemporary cuisines) 652 Tenth Ave., New York, NY Francie : (Contemporary, Italian cuisines) 134 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY

: (Contemporary, Italian cuisines) 134 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY Vestry: (Contemporary, Modern cuisines) 246 Spring St., New York, NY

Among the New York City restaurants to make another appearance in the Michelin Guide list is Eleven Madison Park. This comes on the heels of the restaurant revealing earlier this week that it was moving to a meatless, almost entirely vegan menu starting next month.

"If Eleven Madison Park is truly at the forefront of dining and culinary innovation, to me it’s crystal clear that this is the only place to go next," chef-owner Daniel Humm told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Monday morning.

The restaurant, at 24th Street and Madison Avenue, will reopen in-person service June 10 with what the website described as "an eight to ten course menu in the main dining room consisting of entirely plant-based dishes."

Humm told NPR the restaurant's down time during the pandemic got him thinking about sustainability, and drew him to ultimately make the shift to plant-based food.