Claremont

NYC 3-Year-Old Falls from 3rd-Floor Apartment Window — But Miraculously Was Not Hurt

A Bronx family had a major scare Wednesday night after a toddler fell from a third-floor window — but amazingly was not hurt.

Police officials said that the 3-year-old girl somehow found her way out the window at the home on Sheridan Avenue in the Claremont section.

A man who said he was the girl's grandfather said she might have died had it not been for scaffolding below. He said that instead of dropping three stories, the toddler fell just one floor before hitting the structure.

The young girl was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, with no injuries reported. Police and the family were still trying to figure out how it occurred, but fortunately avoided what could have been a tragic situation.

