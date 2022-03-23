NY Women Entrepreneurs Support Each This Women's History Month

March is National Women’s History Month -- a time designated to elevating and celebrating the contributions and achievements of women past and present.

This year, two women entrepreneurs in New York hosted different events over the past weekend to showcase, empower, connect, and honor women in business.

The Black Entrepreneur Women's History Month Pop-Up Shop was hosted by Naturally You in collaboration with The Black Entrepreneur, a brand that highlights black entrepreneurship.

Co-owner of Naturally You, Shawndele Stafford, shared that she and her mother decided to host pop-up shop events to bring entrepreneurship to the Black community and to ensure that New Yorkers are aware of local entrepreneurs as a means of a way to support small, independent businesses.

The event honoring entrepreneurial women was held in Harlem and featured 20 women-owned vendors including LYT Intentions, which offers homemade coconut and vanilla soy-based candles, and Checkmate Sweets, a confectionery.

“It’s really been a great experience meeting different people, meeting different women entrepreneurs with the same like-minded mindset as us [who] want to give back to the community and are passionate about that what they’re doing,” Stafford said.

Another woman who shared her passion for what she does is Fatima Tan’ia, who hosted the event Network, Sip, and Shop and is the owner of Point De Vue Boutique, a fashion showroom and boutique in the Bronx.

Tan'ia created the event to connect small businesses and entrepreneurs with a space to share resources and opportunities to grow and showcase their business. The goal is for women entrepreneurs to “connect, educate, inspire, and empower each other.”

“I believe that empowering women strengthens society, I believe in every woman’s potential, I believe in the value of bringing women together, and I believe that all women can be leaders,” she said.