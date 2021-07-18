NY Woman Killed, Toddler Critical After Head-On Collision on SR 32

A 38-year-old woman is dead and a 3-year-old child is in critical condition following a head-on crash in Orange County.

State police say eight others were also hurt when the woman driving a Toyota Corolla crossed the median into oncoming traffic, crashing into a Dodge Journey. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Route 32 in Cornwall.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators say Helen Rivera, the only occupant of the Corolla at the time of the crash, was traveling south when she crossed into the northbound lane. Rivera, of Newburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All other nine people injured in the head-on crash were inside the Journey. A 3-year-old child riding in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.