NY Veteran Died From Exposure After Crashing Car in Vermont

Anthony Spinelli, 83, died as a result of “hypothermia due to environmental exposure” after his car hit a tree , according to a preliminary death certificate

A retired truck driver and Korean War veteran froze to death after crashing his car into a tree in Vermont, officials say.

Anthony Spinelli, 83, of Salem, New York, died as a result of “hypothermia due to environmental exposure” after his car hit a tree, according to the preliminary death certificate issued by the Vermont chief medical examiner's office.

Spinelli's snow-covered car was discovered Monday in a field in Grafton, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. The death certificate stated Spinelli died five days earlier, on Jan 15.

Spinelli died within hours of the accident, according to the medical examiner report, which classified his death as accidental. He had been in the Manchester area visiting friends before the crash, Vermont State Police said.

