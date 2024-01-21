NY twins named valedictorian and salutatorian of their graduating class

Every year, Herricks High School on Long Island honors the two top-performing seniors with the academic distinction of valedictorian and salutatorian — revealed as a surprise over the school intercom.

No one knows whom the honors will go to until the announcement is made, and this year, it went to a unique pairing: twin brothers Devon and Dylan Lee.

“Our main goal through high school was just to kind of live the high school experience, still have fun,” Dylan told NBC News. “While academics was a priority, there are also many other aspects to our lives, including extracurriculars and making sure to spend time with friends.”

Devon, named valedictorian for having the highest GPA, is also a dedicated athlete and musician. He has led the boys volleyball team to back-to-back conference championships and received an All-County distinction. He is among the top 50 volleyball players on Long Island and teaches the sport to youth at a volleyball summer clinic he co-founded, according to a news release from the school.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.