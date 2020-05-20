Alison Roman

NY Times Columnist Alison Roman ‘on Temporary Leave’ After Teigen Criticism: Report

Cookbook author and New York Times cooking columnist Alison Roman is on leave after receiving backlash for comments she made about Chrissy Teigen.

The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that Roman's column is “on temporary leave" but the Times did not specify why or for how long. The leave comes after the author apologized for the comments she made in an interview with The New Consumer, where she said she differentiates her career from the branding of celebrities like Teigen and organization expert Marie Kondo.

"Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me," Roman told the outlet. "She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her."

Roman later added: "That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But like, who's laughing now? Because she's making a ton of f--king money."

Since a public outcry and a response from Teigen herself, Roman has issued an apology, which Teigen accepted.

