2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on NYS Thruway

Both drivers died when a car heading the wrong way on the New York State Thruway slammed head-on into another vehicle early Tuesday, leaving twisted wreckage across the highway and causing major delays, authorities say.

State Police responding to a crash on the highway in Orange County's Tuxedo around 1 a.m. found the two dead at the scene. According to the preliminary investigation, one of the vehicles was driving north in the southbound lanes between exit 16 in Harriman and exit 15a in Sloatsburg when the accident happened.

The drivers were the only people in each car. No information on them was immediately available.

All southbound lanes were shut down for hours overnight as authorities investigated. Traffic was being diverted at the Harriman exit. Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources here.

State Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.