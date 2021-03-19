tax filing

NY Tax Filing Date Pushed to May 17, Matching Federal Move

New York state residents are getting an extra month to file their state income taxes.

State Budget Director Robert Mujica Jr. said Friday that the filing deadline will move from April 15 to May 17.

That matches a move from the federal government. The Internal Revenue Service announced on Wednesday that it was pushing back the deadline for filing and paying taxes to May as a way to help people during the pandemic.

Mujica echoed that in his statement announcing New York’s move.

The “30-day extension provides New Yorkers still coping with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic ample time to file,” he said.

He said pushing the tax filing deadline back would move about $6 billion of revenue from April to May, and that any adjustments needed to deal with that would be made by the state.

