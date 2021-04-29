NY State Trooper Hurt in Hit-Run Crash in Westchester County

New York State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one of their troopers injured in Westchester County, authorities said Friday.

The trooper was conducting a vehicle and traffic stop on I-95 southbound in New Rochelle shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. He was walking back to his patrol car when a white van hit him and kept driving, officials said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported, nor were any vehicles hit by the white van.

State Police ask anyone in the area at the time of the incident who may have more information to contact Troop T Headquarters at 518-436-2825.