Bronx

NY State Lawmaker Arrested for Allegedly Choking His Wife

State Sen. Luis Sepúlveda, a New York lawmaker in charge of the state senate’s crime victims committee, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly choking his wife, police said

By Michael R. Sisak

Handcuffs
Getty Images

What to Know

  • A New York lawmaker in charge of the state senate’s crime victims committee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly choking his wife, police said.
  • State Sen. Luis Sepúlveda, 56, faces a charge of criminal obstruction of breathing in connection with the incident Saturday at his Bronx home, NYPD spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason said.
  • In Albany, reaction to the allegations against Sepúlveda was swift.

A New York lawmaker in charge of the state senate’s crime victims committee was arrested Tuesday for allegedly choking his wife, police said.

State Sen. Luis Sepúlveda, 56, faces a charge of criminal obstruction of breathing in connection with the incident Saturday at his Bronx home, NYPD spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason said.

Information on Sepúlveda’s arraignment wasn’t immediately available.

News

Donald Trump 7 hours ago

Latest Updates: FBI, DOJ to Hold Briefing on Capitol Riot; Lawmakers Warned of ‘Chilling' Threats

COVID-19 8 hours ago

NY Finds More Cases of UK Strain; Vaccine Eligibility Opens to Age 65+ Amid Supply Fears

A message seeking comment was left with Sepúlveda’s office. The Democrat has represented parts of the Bronx since 2018.

Police said they were called to Sepúlveda’s home around 5:45 a.m. Saturday for a domestic incident. He and his wife, 40, accused each other of assault, police said.

In Albany, reaction to the allegations against Sepúlveda was swift.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins removed Sepúlveda as chair of the state Senate’s Crime Victims, Crime and Correction Committee and stripped him of other committee assignments.

“I take these allegations extremely seriously and will be monitoring this situation closely,” Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a Republican from the Buffalo area, called on Sepúlveda to resign immediately if the allegations were true.

“Let me be clear: we cannot tolerate any acts of domestic violence from anyone, especially a sitting member of our Senate Chamber,” Ortt said in a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BronxNew YorkNew York CityCrime and Courtslawmaker
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us