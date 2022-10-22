NY Soccer Director Accused of Embezzling $95K From Club

A six-month investigation has allegedly turned up enough evidence to arrest a 35-year-old man accused of embezzling more than $95,000 from his soccer club.

Police in the Town of Ramapo arrested Yan Garcia Friday on felony charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. They allege the Hillburn man took the funds from the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club between 2020 and 2022.

A Facebook post by the soccer club identified Garcia as the club's director. His position with the group at the time of his arrest was unclear.

Garcia appeared before a judge Friday, after which he was released without bail. He's scheduled to appear back in court in November.

Attorney information for Garcia was not immediately known.