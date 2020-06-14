NY School Board Member Resigns After Posting George Floyd Conspiracy Claim

A top education official in Putnam County resigned from her position after posting what many consider to be racist comments on her personal Facebook account.

Brewster Board of Education Trustee Krista Berardi submitted her letter of resignation Friday, the board said Saturday. Berardi's announcement followed days of online and in-person protests over her controversial statements on the social media platform.

Berardi posted at least two messages following the death of George Floyd. In one post, she repeated a claim that Floyd's death was staged. The second post called for the use of hoses to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters who were blocking a roadway.

More than 3,500 people signed a petition calling for Berardi's resignation.

At a virtual board meeting Thursday evening, she acknowledged some of the community's concerns.

"I regret that things have turned this way or if anyone's feelings were hurt," Berardi said.

The board said it could not remove Berardi from her position but publicly condemned her words and called for her resignation.

"Personally, I believe it is imperative that Ms. Berardi resign from her position as a Board Trustee immediately. I believe she has breached the trust of the community. I find her post reprehensible, offensive, and inexcusable," said Brewster Board of Education President Sonia Mesika.

Other members of the Board of Education say the district will hold a public forum once large gatherings are allowed.