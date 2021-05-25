NY Revises Mask Guidance for Unvaccinated Kids in Child Care and Camp Programs

What to Know New York changed its mask guidance for child care, day camp and overnight camp programs in the state on Monday, a week after new health and safety guidelines were released

New York changed its mask guidance for child care, day camp and overnight camp programs in the state on Monday, a week after new health and safety guidelines were released.

The updated guidelines now encourage unvaccinated children, instead of requiring, to wear face-covering when they are outdoors.

“We are thrilled with this updated guidance. Our NY camps ran successfully last summer without the use of face coverings outdoors, resulting in a safe and healthy summer,” Susie Lupert, Executive Director of the American Camp Association, NY and NJ said in a news release. “Children need camp this year more than ever before and our NY camps are ready to welcome them back for a great summer."

The kids under 2 were already not required to wear masks and now older children can join them, but guardians of unvaccinated children should still encourage them to wear masks, the updated guidance said.

The only time children are required to wear masks is during transportation.

Other guidelines remain the same, including a call for these facilities and programs to collect COVID-19 vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children, as well as implementing mandatory daily health screening practices of their staff and visitors.

In the case there is a positive COVID-19 test result by a staff member or child at the site, the facility or program needs to notify the state and local health department immediately.

Additionally, each site must implement a capacity limit for children and campers that allows for social distancing. This measure also calls for staff members who are not fully vaccinated to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other unvaccinated staff.

Other hygiene, cleaning and disinfection requirements as advised by the CDC and Department of Health must also continued to be followed.

"We are continuing to make incredible progress against COVID and lifting restrictions based on the science and numbers, but we are not yet at the finished line," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement last week. "To help ensure maximum protections for staff and children at child care and camp programs, we are issuing this guidance so the facilities can implement basic but critical measures that will allow them to operate safely."

Click here for full guidance for facilities and programs.