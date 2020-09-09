Schools

NY Public High Schools Postpones Football, Volleyball, Cheerleading to March

Practice for low and moderate risk fall sports — including girls tennis, cross country, girls swimming and diving, boys and girls soccer, and field hockey — are still scheduled to begin Sept. 21 for schools that have determined it’s feasible to host interscholastic athletics

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that football, volleyball and competitive cheer fall seasons will be postponed until March to address concerns associated with the novel coronavirus.

“We’ve spent two days speaking with nearly 500 athletic directors across the state and it’s clear that administering high-risk fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic presents a significant challenge for our member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director. “These are unprecedented times and, unfortunately, difficult decisions will have to be made to address this ongoing crisis.”

As a result of the move, the start date for the spring sports season has been moved from March 15 to April 19.

Low and moderate risk fall sports practices are still scheduled to begin Sept. 21 for those schools and sections who have determined it’s feasible to host interscholastic athletics. Those sports include girls tennis, cross country, girls swimming and diving, boys and girls soccer, and field hockey.

