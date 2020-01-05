NY Police Investigator Who Died of 9/11-Related Cancer Returned to Hometown

New York State Police

The body of a retired New York State Police investigator has returned home to Massachusetts.

Ryan Fortini died on New Year's Day from 9/11-related cancer, officials said.

State Police tweeted video Sunday of officers and first responders saluting the plane carrying Fortini's body as it took off for Logan International Airport.

After the 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trad Center, Fortini helped with the search and recovery efforts at Ground Zero.

He retired in 2015 after serving with the State Police for 16 years.

Fortini will be laid to rest on Wednesday in his hometown of Burlington.

