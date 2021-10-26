NY Police Chief Resigns Days After Crash Into Guardrail

A western New York police chief has resigned after he crashed into a guardrail and then kept driving for several miles, authorities said.

Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe, whose crash last week is under investigation, resigned after initially being placed on administrative leave, Town Supervisor Bill Reilich told WHAM radio Monday.

Reilich said he had requested Forsythe's resignation.

Deputy Chief Jason Helfer will serve as acting chief.

Forsythe crashed his department-issued sport utility vehicle into a guardrail on Route 390 at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, then kept driving, authorities said. Passersby reported seeing the SUV with sparks flying because of the apparent loss of one wheel.

Greece police told local media that Forsythe swerved to avoid a deer, hit the guardrail, then continued driving because his radio was not working. He eventually stopped and called for assistance when his radio started working again, a department spokesperson said.

The SUV was totaled. Investigators from the Monroe County district attorney's office were at the crash scene over the weekend, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported.

A message seeking comment was left at a phone number listed for Forsythe on Monday.