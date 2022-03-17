NY Pizzeria Turns Dough Green to Charm St. Patrick's Day Crowds

One New York pizzeria took the holiday to the next level, creating a corned beef and cabbage pie in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

A decades old pizza institution added a dose of Ireland to its pies on Thursday in hopes of stirring up business on one of its slowest days.

Sal Stile, owner of DiMaggio's, figured it was worth trying a new specialty pie to attract business.

"It's actually the slowest day of the year," Stile says.

The special holiday pie adds cabbage, broccoli, spinach to a bright green pizza dough, creating an end result the pizza purists might find curious.

"If we have leftovers, you're gonna be lucky enough to have free slices," Stile says.

Regular Lorna Mund didn't shy away from the different colored slice.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"It's O-talian today instead of I-talian," she laughed.