NY Pizza Delivery Driver Calls Customer Racial Slur After Delayed Order, No Tip

A pizza delivery driver on Long Island has been fired after he sent a text message to a customer, calling her a racial slur and saying that Black lives don't matter.

Lashae Jerry says she and her kids were in Wantaugh Park on Saturday when they ordered food for delivery from I Love Pizza, a restaurant located on Merrick Road. The delivery took over two hours, according to Jerry, so she didn't tip the delivery driver. The driver later sent her the racist text message and told her to get out of Wantaugh.

Jerry's mother, Monique Hawkins, later confronted the owner of the restaurant while filming a Facebook Live video, which has now been seen over 15,000 times. The 13-minute long video shows Hawkins getting extremely upset over the racist language against her daughter.

The owner appeared to have offered to give the family their money back but Hawkins refused. Police were called and the family explained their situation to the officers who appeared to take down notes, but it's unclear whether any charges will be filed.

Hawkins said she will hold a rally in front of the restaurant on April 3.

In a phone call with NBC New York, the owner of I Love Pizza confirmed that the delivery driver was fired and said that he attempted to make the situation right.