Pedestrian Killed in Christmas Night Hit-And-Run in Queens: Police

A man was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas night, police said.

The 67-year-old man was hit around 9 p.m. Wednesday near 114th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park, according to police. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene immediately after.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.