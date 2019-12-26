Queens

Pedestrian Killed in Christmas Night Hit-And-Run in Queens: Police

Scene where man was struck and killed
Stringr.com

A man was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Christmas night, police said.

The 67-year-old man was hit around 9 p.m. Wednesday near 114th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park, according to police. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene immediately after.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Clayton Beathard 7 hours ago

Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing LIU Quarterback Clayton Beathard Arrested

hate crime 1 hour ago

NYPD Investigating String of Anti-Semitic Attacks in City Over Three-Day Span

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.

This article tagged under:

Queenscrime
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us