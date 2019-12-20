Officers Shot, Killed Armed Man Near Brentwood LIRR Station: Suffolk Police

What to Know An armed man was shot and killed by Suffolk County police late Thursday after he ran away from them following a traffic stop

Officers were patrolling the area when they stopped a car in the parking lot of Brentwood LIRR station around 10:20 p.m. The driver then ran away from officers towards 908 Suffolk Avenue, according to SCPD.

The officers attempted to stop the man with a taser but it was "ineffective," police said. The suspect then displayed a handgun and shots were fired, killing the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and he has not been identified, according to police. His handgun was recovered at the scene but it wasn't immediately clear if the man fired any shot.

No officers were injured in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.