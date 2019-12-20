Suffolk County

Officers Shot, Killed Armed Man Near Brentwood LIRR Station: Suffolk Police

The man who was killed by police has not been identified

What to Know

  • An armed man was shot and killed by Suffolk County police late Thursday after he ran away from them following a traffic stop
  • Officers pulled over the unidentified man in the parking lot of Brentwood LIRR station around 10:20 p.m., police said
  • No officers were injured in the incident and an investigation is ongoing

Suffolk County police shot and killed an armed man near an LIRR station in Brentwood late Thursday.

Officers were patrolling the area when they stopped a car in the parking lot of Brentwood LIRR station around 10:20 p.m. The driver then ran away from officers towards 908 Suffolk Avenue, according to SCPD.

The officers attempted to stop the man with a taser but it was "ineffective," police said. The suspect then displayed a handgun and shots were fired, killing the man.

Local

Queens 1 hour ago

Sewage Backup That Flooded NYC Homes Traced to Pipe Collapse

Jeffrey Epstein 2 hours ago

Footage From Epstein’s Suicide Attempt Was ‘Preserved,’ Not Missing: Letter to Judge

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and he has not been identified, according to police. His handgun was recovered at the scene but it wasn't immediately clear if the man fired any shot.

No officers were injured in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyBrentwoodpolice-involved shooting
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us