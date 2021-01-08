Rockland County

NY Officers Cleared in Death of Woman Who Died While Resisting Arrest, State AG Says

The investigation concluded that the death of Tina Davis, who had a heart condition when she was tased by officers in Jan. 2020, was the result of a combination of cocaine and alcohol in her system, and a seizure she suffered before resisting arrest

Letitia James
Peter Foley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The New York State Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that the yearlong investigation into the death of Tina Davis cleared the responding Spring Valley police officers of criminal wrongdoing.

The investigation concluded that Davis’ death was the result of a combination of cocaine and alcohol in her system, and a seizure she suffered before resisting arrest.

Davis, 53, had a preexisting heart condition when she was tased by officers on Jan. 4, 2020, according to the report.

A 16-page report cleared the officers and suggested that village officers undergo better training for handling people with mental health issues, the Journal News reported. The report also suggested the village invest in body cameras and improve the response time of paramedics.

“Tina Davis’ death was a tragedy, and I offer my deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones,” Attorney General Letitia James said. “After a thorough and exhaustive investigation, we determined that there was not a crime committed by the officers who responded to the incident.”

Spring Valley Police Chief Paul Modica didn’t respond to a request for comment on the report.

This article tagged under:

Rockland CountyNew YorkLetitia JamesSpring Valley
