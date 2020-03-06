NY, NJ Caution Against Coronavirus Scams; Warn Retailers of Profiting From Fears

What to Know With new cases of the novel coronavirus continue to surge locally and worldwide, officials in the tri-state area are cautioning residents of scams and warning retailers and unscrupulous individuals to not take advantage of people's fears

With new cases of the novel coronavirus continue to surge locally and worldwide, officials in the tri-state area are cautioning residents of scams and warning retailers and unscrupulous individuals to not take advantage of people's fears.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued guidance to New Yorkers highlighting available resources and potential consumer scams related to COVID-19.

This week, James issued a “cease and desist” letter to televangelist James Bakker, asking his TV program to immediately stop promotion and "false advertising" of its Silver Solution products, which contain silver particles and was being marketed as a product as a treatment for the coronavirus even though there is currently no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent the disease or treatment to cure it.

“As we experience more cases of coronavirus, it is imperative that New Yorkers remain calm, but stay vigilant,” James said in statement. “In addition to being mindful about our health, we must also beware of unscrupulous actors who attempt to take advantage of this fear and anxiety to scam or deceive consumers. I encourage anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam or predatory action to contact my office and file a complaint."

Scammers commonly exploit real public health concerns and use heightened public fear to prey on consumers and profit from frauds related to those health fears, including by peddling a bogus medical treatment, according to James, adding New Yorkers should beware of fundraising solicitations and offers of goods and services related to COVID-19.

According to James, scammers may set up sham charity websites and crowd-funding sites that request donations for virus-relief efforts for victims. Scammers may use emails, texts, and social media posts that appear to give virus updates, but have malicious links that can steal sensitive personal identity information.

Additionally, James' office is actively monitoring retailers for potential incidents of price gouging of necessary goods and entities selling bogus medical treatments that purport to effectively treat or cure COVID-19.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and the state's Division of Consumer Affairs is also issuing a warning to retailers: don't try to profit from coronavirus fears.

New Jersey officials sent warning letters to 10 retailers suspected of significantly inflating prices of items associated with the current concerns related to COVID-19. The letters warned retailers that New Jersey’s Consumer Fraud Act (CFA) protects consumers from gross and unreasonable inflation of the price of any product in response to concerns about a public health event, such as the current spread of COVID-19.

The letters, sent internet retailers and brick-and-mortar businesses across the state, also warn that the state’s CFA prohibits false and misleading statements related to the efficacy of products to cure or prevent diseases.

“We have a simple message to businesses seeking to profit from public health fears: Don’t do it,” Grewal said. “If you do, we will hold you accountable.”

Consumers who believe they were targeted by a scheme related to COVID-19 in New Jersey, or who believe that businesses have unfairly increased their prices in response to COVID-19, are encouraged to file a complaint online at www.njconsumeraffairs.gov or call 973-504-6240.

Those who believe they were targeted in a coronavirus-related scheme in New York, can report the incident to the Office of the Attorney General.