Bronx

NY Mom Gets Prison Time for Hiring Undercover Cop to Kill Man Testifying Against Son

Prison-Generic
Getty Images

A Bronx mother was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for paying $1,000 to a hitman to kill the person testifying against her son in a non-fatal shooting case.

Bronx District Attorney's Office said Annette Spann, 45, didn't know that the person whom she hired to kill the man her son shot two months earlier was an undercover police officer. She's expected to serve to two and one-third years to seven years in prison "for trying to end someone’s life and for trying to subvert the criminal justice system," District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Spann previously pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy on May 26.

Local

Flushing 3 hours ago

Long Island Man Arrested in Attempted Kidnapping of 7-Year-Old Queens Girl

Queens 4 hours ago

Woman Delivering Food for COVID Patients Pinned by Suspected Drunk Driver

Investigators say Spann met with an undercover detective who she believed was a hitman on Nov. 14 last year. She was caught on video counting money and paying the detective for the murder-for-hire. She was arrested a week alter.

Her son, Candido Lizarro, 26, was later arrested in Florida after shooting the victim earlier that year. The case against him is still pending.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxCrime and CourtsMurder for Hire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us