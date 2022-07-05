NY Mom Attacks Cop With Crutch, Spits at Police After Son Is Pulled Over: Officials

A 47-year-old Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting one police officer with a crutch she was using and spitting at others after they pulled her son over for driving with a suspended license, authorities said Tuesday.

Melinda Medina was arrested a day earlier, in Levittown, around 2 p.m.

According to detectives, officers stopped Medina's 20-year-old son on Hempstead Turnpike because he was driving a vehicle with an expired New York State inspection sticker and a suspended license. As they investigated, Nassau County cops say Medina showed up at the scene and started behaving aggressively toward police.

She was taken into custody after the attack and brought to a hospital for evaluation. While in police custody at the hospital, cops say Medina punched an officer in the face and damaged his body camera. Other officers suffered various injuries during the course of her arrest because she allegedly was so combative, police said.

Medina's son was issued some traffic tickets and released from the scene where he was pulled over, officials said. She is charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, harassment and obstructing governmental administration.

Medina is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday. Information on a possible attorney for her wasn't immediately available.