NY Man Uses Lost Dog to Threaten Relative Before Strangling It on FaceTime

Prosecutors on Thursday are expected to unseal of an indictment against a New York man accused of killing a lost Chihuahua while threatening a relative during a video phone call.

Suffolk County Police said earlier this month that they charged the 23-year-old Brentwood man with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated harassment in connection with the dog killing and threats.

During a FaceTime call with a relative, the Long Island man strangled the dog and threatened the family member, police said. The incident occurred on June 1, nearly a month after the Long Island man found the Chihuahua that had escaped from its Central Islip home.

Detectives found the dog's body a few days later at a waste transfer facility in Holbrook. A necropsy was planned but no information had been released.

Authorities also said they were not releasing the man's name because he was undergoing a mental health evaluation at a hospital.