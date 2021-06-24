Long Island

NY Man Uses Lost Dog to Threaten Relative Before Strangling It on FaceTime

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

Prosecutors on Thursday are expected to unseal of an indictment against a New York man accused of killing a lost Chihuahua while threatening a relative during a video phone call.

Suffolk County Police said earlier this month that they charged the 23-year-old Brentwood man with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated harassment in connection with the dog killing and threats.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

During a FaceTime call with a relative, the Long Island man strangled the dog and threatened the family member, police said. The incident occurred on June 1, nearly a month after the Long Island man found the Chihuahua that had escaped from its Central Islip home.

Local

Newark 3 hours ago

NJ Homeowner Speaks Out After LA Man Claims Possession of New Home

to-go alcohol 2 hours ago

New York Gets Rid of Alcohol-To-Go as COVID State of Emergency Is Set to Expire

Detectives found the dog's body a few days later at a waste transfer facility in Holbrook. A necropsy was planned but no information had been released.

Authorities also said they were not releasing the man's name because he was undergoing a mental health evaluation at a hospital.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandAnimal cruelty
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us