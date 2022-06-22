NY Man Charged With Attacking 4 Women and Raping 5th Victim in Philly

A New York man was arrested and charged with assaulting four women in two separate attacks that were captured on video in South Philadelphia as well as raping another woman in a third incident.

Malcolm White faces counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Jane Roh said Wednesday.

White is accused of randomly punching three women along the 1200 block of Morris Street on June 15, then attacking another one on the 1900 block of South 13th Street a few minutes later.

The first attack left a 27-year-old woman with a swollen lip, a 29-year-old with a broken nose and another 29-year-old with a swollen lip and cuts to her face, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said last week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video shows a man attacking three women in South Philadelphia Saturday night.

Around 20 minutes later, a man matching the description of the suspect in the Morris Street attack, now identified as White, went up to a woman sitting on a porch and punched her unconscious, Vanore said.

"I remember being on the ground and him having my feet in the air and just dragging me down the pavement towards like the middle of the block and I just started kicking and screaming," the victim of the second attack told NBC10.

Investigators obtained videos of both attacks.

"I think that somebody like that is a danger to society, period," the victim said. "I hope this guy gets locked up quickly until he can no longer be a danger to anybody."

White is also accused of raping a woman at a business on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue back on June 16. He is charged with rape, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, false imprisonment, theft and additional offenses in connection to that incident.

White is currently jailed in neighboring Montgomery County. Court records show he’s charged there with aggravated assault, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle and related counts. Vanore said last week that he had been arrested in Whitpain Township for attacking a woman during a carjacking.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office said White was on probation in New York State at the time of all three incidents in Philadelphia. Court records also indicate White is from Brooklyn, New York. They do not list an attorney who can comment on his behalf.