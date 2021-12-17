NY Man Indicted in Nicki Minaj Father Death Looked at Victim, Drove Off and Hid Car: DA

A 71-year-old Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly hitting Nicki Minaj's father with his car, getting out of the vehicle and looking at the victim, then getting back into the car and driving away, prosecutors said Friday.

The victim later died of his injuries.

Charles Polevich, of Mineola, was arraigned Friday on a grand jury indictment charging him with leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it and tampering with physical evidence, both of which are felonies.

According to the indictment, Polevich allegedly hit 64-year-old Robert Maraj at the intersection of Rosyln Road and Raff Avenue on Feb. 12.

Polevich then allegedly exited his 1992 white Volvo, looked at Maraj on the ground, then got back into his Volvo and left the scene. He allegedly drove home and hid the car in his garage under a tarp. Maraj was pronounced dead the next day.

“After seeing Robert Maraj severely injured on the ground, this defendant allegedly committed a most heinous act – he simply walked away,” Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said in a statement. “Rather than aid the man he struck, the defendant allegedly drove home and hid his vehicle, while Maraj died from his injuries. NCDA will continue to hold drivers accountable when they strike innocent pedestrians and flee the scene, preventing the investigation into the condition of the driver at the time of the crash."

The defendant surrendered to authorities on Feb. 17. If convicted on the top charge, he faces up to seven years in prison. Polevich is due back in court on Jan. 21.

Polevich's attorney, Marc Gann, said his client "is incredible remorseful for any role he may have played" in Maraj's death.