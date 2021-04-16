NY Man Calls Medical Facility to Report Lost Cocaine, Gets Arrested: Cops

A 40-year-old Long Island man went to a local medical facility Thursday and realized he forgot something when he returned home. He called up the place.

Normally, such a call wouldn't be problematic -- except the thing the man allegedly thought he left behind at the East Garden City happened to be cocaine, cops say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jose Espinosa called the medical group when he got home and described the "lost property." An employee found the "described property" and called the police.

Espinosa was arrested on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance after an investigation, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Mineola later Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear if the Franklin Square man had retained an attorney.