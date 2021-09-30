NY Man Arrested for Taking Part in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A New York man was arrested for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after he was spotted on surveillance video, authorities said.

Richard Watrous, 59, was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His arrest was announced Tuesday by Janeen DiGuiseppi, the head of the FBI's Albany office.

According to charging documents filed Sept. 21, Watrous was seen on surveillance and eyewitness video wearing a red “Trump” baseball hat as he entered the Capitol through the upper house door on Jan. 6.

Agents identified Watrous through cellphone records and interviewed him at his home in Cortland, New York, on June 11, according to court papers. Watrous told the agents that he had driven to Washington after former President Donald Trump told people to, according to the documents.

He told the agents that once inside the Capitol, he thought, “This is crazy. What the hell is going on here," according to the court documents.

Watrous said he left the building, then went back inside with a woman he had met outside who had a YouTube channel.

After he left the Capitol a second time, he went back to his hotel, he told the agents.

Information on an attorney for Watrous wasn't available. A phone call to a number listed for him was not answered Wednesday.