NY Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 5 People a Week Before He Was Scheduled to Be Sentenced in Prior Rape

A New York man is accused of sexually assaulting five people in the Bronx a week before he was going to be sentenced to 30 days in jail as part of a plea deal in a separate rape case.

Justin Washington was out on bail when he allegedly assaulted four women and a man in a string of attacks on Sept. 15, according to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC News.

Washington, 25, was due in a Manhattan court on Wednesday to be sentenced in connection with a Feb. 22 incident involving his relative. The New York Post was first to report the news.

In the Bronx case, Washington allegedly broke into a man's apartment through an open window around 8:20 a.m. The man told police that he was sleeping in his bedroom and woke up to Washington touching his buttocks under his underwear, according to the criminal complaint. Washington asked the man, "Can I get a dollar, bro," it states.

The man said he offered Washington a dollar but Washington refused while stating, "nevermind, you're not understanding." Washington fled through the window as the man said he called 911, the document says.

