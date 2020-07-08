phase IV

NY Malls Can Reopen July 10 for Some Regions With Special Air Filtration Rules

Mall shoppers riding up an escalator
Getty Images

Starting July 10, malls in New York's Phase IV reopening regions will be able to open, provided they take special air filtration precautions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Malls will be required to upgrade their HVAC systems with filtration that meets a certain minimum standard, the governor said. They will also be required to increase outdoor air flowing into the facilities, reduce air circulation and regularly check and replace filters.

Cuomo had been under pressure to reopen malls after neighboring states moved ahead days or weeks ago to reopen indoor shopping.

As of Wednesday, every region of the state has reached Phase IV except for New York City.

This article tagged under:

phase IVCoronavirusreopeningmalls
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us