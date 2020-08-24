coronavirus pandemic

Play Ball: NY Clears Low-Risk Youth Sports for Fall Games

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says lower-risk youth sports like tennis, field hockey and swimming can resume Sept. 21, 11 days after planned NYC school start. Schools can't travel or play out of their regions until Oct. 19

A handful of youth sports were cleared for play in all regions of New York state on Monday as school districts prepare to restart academic years and health officials tout record low virus positivity rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the OK to resume play for sports like tennis, soccer, cross county, field hockey and swimming -- all considered lower-risk by the state. Teams can begin play Sept. 21.

Young athletes must play within their school's region, the governor added. No travel practice or play is permitted outside of the school's region until Oct. 19. Full-contact youth sports like football and wrestling will wait longer to resume games but practices may continue.

All athletic play must follow the Department of Health's issued guidance, Cuomo reiterated Monday.

The governor cited the state's ongoing progress against COVID-19 in his decision. Right now, New York is in the midst of a 17-day streak with daily COVID test positivity rates of 1 percent or lower, Cuomo said.

