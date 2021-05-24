NY Launches Lottery Vaccine Incentive; NJ Expected to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate This Week

What to Know New Yorkers who get vaccinated this week at 10 state-run vaccine sites will receive a lottery ticket for a chance to win up to $5 million; The "vax and scratch" vaccine incentive comes as vaccination rates drop

Meanwhile, vaccinated people in New York and Connecticut shed their masks in most situations last week as most businesses went back to full occupancy. New Jersey could soon join them

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce a plan to lift the mask mandate on Monday and fully vaccinated people could ditch their masks as soon as Friday, according to a source in the governor's office

Anyone who gets vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York this week will receive a lottery scratch ticket with prizes potentially worth millions, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo tries to boost slowing vaccination rates.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pilot program will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million and run from Monday to Friday, May 28 at 10 state-run sites, Cuomo announced last week. Only residents 18 and older are eligible and there's a one in nine chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York, which is joining other states with similar lottery incentives.

The new incentive comes as the pace of vaccinations has slowed: New York has recorded an average of 123,806 daily shots in arms over the past 14 days. That's down 43 percent from 216,040 as of April 12.

Also on Monday, seven new pop-up vaccination sites open at airports across New York state to reach more travelers who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. All sites are open for walk-in vaccinations on a first come, first served basis, Cuomo said. Click here for the list of vaccine sites.

As of Sunday, New York has fully vaccinated about 43.9% of its 20 million residents, above the national average of 39.3%.

Not sure how the process works? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

In recent weeks, the Empire State has slowly emerged out of pandemic restrictions with no more outdoor dining curfew, no more capacity limits at most businesses and fully vaccinated people can shed their masks in most circumstances. More than 15,000 people gathered over the weekend at Madison Square Garden for a New York Knicks playoffs game. It's a sign that the end of the pandemic may be in sight.

The Knicks were able to increase seating capacity with the addition of sections for fully vaccinated fans, announcing during the week that Games 1 and 2 had both sold out. They're the largest indoor events in New York since the coronavirus pandemic began.

New Jersey is also attempting to raise its number of vaccinated residents, with Gov. Phil Murphy announcing a bevy of new incentives last week. The most lucrative: A free season pass to any state park — including Island Beach State Park — for anyone who has received at least one shot by July 4. Eligibility includes those who have already gotten shots before the initiative was announced.

The state's goal is to increase that number to 4.7 million by June 30, the governor said. As of Sunday, more then 3.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

“Clearly we have this virus on the run,” he said. “But while we have this virus on the run, the fight is not yet over.”

New Jersey and Hawaii are the only two states that have yet to announce a timeline of when they will ease indoor mask wearing, but New Jerseyans could receive good news this week. Murphy is expected to announce a plan to lift the mask mandate on Monday and fully vaccinated people could ditch their masks as soon as Friday, according to a source in the governor's office.

Like New York, the Garden State lifted its outdoor mask mandate last week but the difference in indoor mask rules have caused confusion and frustration for businesses owners who say they could lose out on customers who can just travel to New York if they want to be maskless.

"While we have made tremendous progress, we are not out of the woods yet. The majority of New Jerseyans are still unvaccinated and we're not checking anyone's vaccine status at the door when you go to the supermarket or to a hardware store, for instance," Murphy explained.

New York City officials have similar concerns despite the lifting of indoor mask rules. Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi last week said the risk of COVID-19 outdoors is low but he still worries about unvaccinated people.

"This includes children as well as people for whom immunity from vaccination has not fully kicked in," Chokshi added. "I do recommend continued mask use in many indoor settings until even more people are vaccinated."

Many businesses across the city still require masks indoors but the tides against COVID-19 appear to be turning with Mayor Bill de Blasio declaring this could be the “summer of New York City.”

The tri-state is set to make its biggest reopening leap yet, with no more capacity limits on businesses and other restrictions going away, but the rules regarding mask-wearing vary — leading to confusion. NBC New York's Sarah Wallace and Greg Cergol report.