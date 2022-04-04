NY Launches First Public Education Campaign on Recreational Marijuana Use

What to Know The campaign, known as "Cannabis Conversations," will focus on informing who can consume, where to consume, and how to safely consume recreational marijuana.

In March 2021, New York made it legal for adults to possess up to 3 ounces (85 grams) of marijuana.

The state already has licensed commercial growing operations for medical marijuana.

New York has launched the first public health education campaign on recreational marijuana in an effort to provide information to the public on the state's Cannabis Law.

The campaign, known as "Cannabis Conversations," will focus on informing who can consume, where to consume, and how to safely consume recreational marijuana, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In March 2021, then governor, Andrew Cuomo, signed a bill into law to make it legal for adults to possess up to 3 ounces (85 grams) of marijuana in New York. The state already has licensed commercial growing operations for medical marijuana.

"With the 'Cannabis Conversations' campaign, we're following through on our commitment to provide New Yorkers with the information they need to safely navigate the new Cannabis Law," Hochul said in a statement. "Education is the best tool to keep New Yorkers healthy as we continue to ramp up this safe, inclusive, and equitable industry."

Information provided through this campaign will be in English and Spanish and will include public service advertisements on television, radio, transit, billboards, and social media all in order to reach as many individuals as possible.

New York has become the 16th state in the U.S. to legalize marijuana after the state Senate and Assembly both voted to approve the bill on Tuesday -- and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it into law the following day.

Public service advertisements for the campaign debuted Monday and will run for about three months.

The campaign is the result of a review by the Office of Cannabis Management following of other education campaigns by other states that also legalized adult-use cannabis before New York.

"'Cannabis Conversations' is our first public health campaign as we make sure New Yorkers have the initial information they need to stay safe and healthy. We have learned from other states and are excited to amplify these important messages across the State. Meanwhile, we're hard at work building this new industry, and as it continues to evolve, so, too, will our public education efforts with future campaigns tackling a growing range of health and safety messaging," Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said in a statement.