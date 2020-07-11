NY Hospitalizations Drop Below 800 For First Time Since March

The number of people staying in New York hospitals due to the coronavirus dropped below 800 for the first time since March, another sign of progress in the state's effort to combat the virus and prevent outbreaks amid a national rise in cases.

Late Friday, NBC News reported the U.S. reached a record number of positive coronavirus cases in a single day: more than 70,000. Nationwide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has passed 3.1 million — meaning nearly one in every 100 people has been confirmed as infected — and the number of deaths is more than 134,000, according to a tally from NBC News.

Almost 70,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in New York on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported. 730 tests returned positive results - just over 1 percent.

Hospitalizations dropped to 799 Friday - the first time that total has dipped below 800 since March 16, Cuomo said. Six more people died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 24,974.

"Throughout this pandemic, we've made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can't fight the virus on their own - the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives," Cuomo said in a press release.

State health officials announced a major change in policy Friday by allowing visitations at nursing homes for the first time in months. The announcement came as the state's number of coronavirus cases passed 400,000.

Visits can resume only at facilities that have been without COVID-19 for at least 28 days, State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced. Additionally, residents will only be allowed two visitors at a time, who must be temperature checked and follow face covering and social distancing practices.