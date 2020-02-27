NY High School Evacuated After Students Fall Sick; Hazmat Team Responding

What to Know Ramapo High School in Spring Valley was evacuated Thursday after multiple students suddenly fell sick; some reported vomiting

The sudden illnesses were apparently caused by some sort of odor, the nature of which wasn't immediately clear

A hazardous materials team, as well as local fire departments, were responding

A hazmat team and two fire departments are responding to a Rockland County high school after getting reports multiple students fell ill, some of them vomiting, in the facility Thursday, authorities say.

A call about the issue at Ramapo High School in Spring Valley came in shortly before 9 a.m. The building was evacuated as a precaution.

It wasn't immediately clear where in the building the sick students were located, nor were there any immediate details on a number of victims or their conditions. The sudden illnesses were apparently caused by some sort of odor, the nature of which wasn't immediately clear.

The investigation is ongoing. News 4 has reached out to the superintendent of the school district.