NY High School Evacuated After Students Fall Sick; Hazmat Team Responding

A hazmat team and two fire departments are responding to a Rockland County high school after getting reports multiple students fell ill, some of them vomiting, in the facility Thursday, authorities say.
A call about the issue at Ramapo High School in Spring Valley came in shortly before 9 a.m. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
It wasn't immediately clear where in the building the sick students were located, nor were there any immediate details on a number of victims or their conditions. The sudden illnesses were apparently caused by some sort of odor, the nature of which wasn't immediately clear.
The investigation is ongoing. News 4 has reached out to the superintendent of the school district.
